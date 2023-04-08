Home / India News / ‘Will chop off judge's tongue,' says Cong leader over Rahul Gandhi's jail term

ByHT News Desk | Written by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 08, 2023 01:28 PM IST

A Surat court had held Rahul Gandhi guilty in the defamation case against him over the “Modi surname” remarks and sentenced him to two years in prison.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Congress president from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Manikandan threatened to chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send "leader Rahul Gandhi to jail." He is heard saying in Tamil, “When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
According to the Dindigul police, the case has been registered “against him (Manikandan) under three sections including section 153B of the IPC.” An investigation is also underway in the incident.

Reacting to the development, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "TN Congress leader says that once the party came to power, they would "cut off the tongue" of the judge who gave the verdict against Rahul Gandhi.

Will the Courts take suo motto cognisance and hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for his party men threatening the judiciary?"

A Surat court had held Rahul Gandhi guilty in the defamation case against him over the "Modi surname” remarks and sentenced him to two years in prison. The court, however, granted bail to Gandhi and suspended his sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal against the decision.

The complainant claimed that Gandhi’s remark, made at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had defamed the entire Modi community. In his controversial remark, Gandhi had said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

Following his conviction, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended Gandhi’s Parliament membership and served him a notice to vacate his official Delhi bungalow.

(With inputs from ANI)

