Home / India News / BJP’s old headquarters on Ashoka Road to be venue for meetings ahead of state polls
india news

BJP’s old headquarters on Ashoka Road to be venue for meetings ahead of state polls

The venue has been picked for meetings owing to its proximity to various ministries making it convenient for senior ministers to join meetings at short notice.
On Wednesday, the venue was chosen for a meeting that was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Piyush Goyal, BL Santhosh and national general secretary Arun Singh. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party‘s old headquarters on Ashoka Road in the national

Capital will be the centre of activity in the coming days as the party leadership has picked it as a venue for closed-door meetings that will be held ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections in seven states.

This week the old office was the venue for a meeting of the core group on Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by senior leaders including party president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the election in-charge of the state among others.

According to a party official, the venue has been picked for meetings owing to its proximity to various ministries making it convenient for senior ministers to join meetings at short notice.

On Wednesday, the venue was chosen for a meeting that was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Piyush Goyal, BL Santhosh and national general secretary Arun Singh. The details of the meeting were not shared by the BJP functionaries.

The party headquarters was shifted from Ashoka Road to a swanky new building on Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg in 2018.

