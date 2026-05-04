BJP’s Prasanta Phukan eyes fifth consecutive win from Dibrugarh in 2026 Assembly Polls

Prasanta Phukan is a senior BJP leader and a prominent figure in Assam politics, known for his long-standing presence in the Dibrugarh constituency. He has been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Dibrugarh in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021, reflecting his consistent electoral success in the region. As a four-time MLA, he continues to serve as the incumbent representative from the constituency.

Background

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during the election campaign in support of BJP Candidate Prasanta Phukan,(@sarbanandsonwal X)

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Prasanta Phukan was born and raised in Dibrugarh and has represented the constituency for four consecutive terms since 2006, making him one of the longest-serving BJP legislators in Assam. Over the years, he has held key portfolios including Power, Skill Development, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Medical Education. He also served as the Chairperson of the Managing Committee of Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh before stepping down from the role.

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What Happened in Previous Elections?

Prasanta Phukan has maintained a strong hold over the Dibrugarh constituency for several election cycles. He has represented the seat since 2006, winning consecutively in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021, establishing himself as a dominant political figure in the region. Before his tenure, the constituency had seen representation from leaders such as Kalyan Kumar Gogoi of the Congress and Keshav Chandra Gogoi.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2021 Assembly elections, Phukan secured a decisive victory in Dibrugarh, defeating Congress candidate Rajkumar Nilnetra Neog by a margin of 38,005 votes. His renomination is being seen as a reflection of the party’s emphasis on continuity and experienced leadership, with Phukan reiterating his focus on the development of Dibrugarh, which has been projected as Assam’s second capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2021 Assembly elections, Phukan secured a decisive victory in Dibrugarh, defeating Congress candidate Rajkumar Nilnetra Neog by a margin of 38,005 votes. His renomination is being seen as a reflection of the party’s emphasis on continuity and experienced leadership, with Phukan reiterating his focus on the development of Dibrugarh, which has been projected as Assam’s second capital. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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