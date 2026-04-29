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BJP’s Pravesh Wahi elected Mayor of Delhi, Monika Pant named Deputy Mayor

On being elected mayor, Wahi thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP leadership.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:49 pm IST
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BJP councillor from Rohini East, Pravesh Wahi, was elected mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday.

BJP mayor candidate Pravesh Wahi and deputy mayor candidate Monica Pant file their nominations for the upcoming MCD mayor election at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

Wahi secured 156 votes, with 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party backing him. Congress candidate Hazi Zaraf received nine votes.

BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected deputy mayor with 156 votes.

Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj were elected to the standing committee from the BJP, while AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was also elected to the MCD panel.

On being elected mayor, Wahi thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP leadership, saying, “We will clean Delhi in the coming months. We will work for the development of Delhi.”

Also Read | BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh elected as the new Delhi mayor

The three civic bodies -- East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) -- were reunified into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

 
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