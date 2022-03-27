Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP's Roopa Ganguly on Trinamool MP criticism : 'May be she likes my acting…'
india news

BJP's Roopa Ganguly on Trinamool MP criticism : 'May be she likes my acting…'

The video of Roopa Ganguly tearing up in Rajya Sabha was shared by a lot of BJP leaders. "
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, March 25, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)(PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 06:13 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

In Bengal's Birbhum violence case, the order by the Calcutta High Court for a CBI probe "is a big relief," the BJP's Roopa Ganguly said on Saturday as she responded to the criticism by a Trinamool MP after Ganguly was seen crying in parliament. The 55-year-old actor-politician broke down while talking about the death of eight people on Friday. "She (TMC MP Dola Sen) might like my acting more than speaking in parliament. She is a senior politician...may be she knows more than me. That's fine... I can do only so much. If she thinks drama can be done over something so grave.. what can I say? Also we are getting reports that there were not just eight people who died. People are just opening up," Ganguly said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The video of Ganguly tearing up in Rajya Sabha was shared by a lot of BJP leaders. "We demand President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place... the state (Bengal) is no more liveable," she had said.

Trinamool's Dola Sen, in sharp comments, dismissed it all as "drama". “She started crying as well. We all know she's a big actress, she has shown that while portraying Mahabharat's 'Draupadi',” Sen was quoted as saying by ANI. Ganguly is remembered for playing 'Draupadi' on the epic indian TV series 'Mahabharat'.

RELATED STORIES

The high court on Friday had ordered for the Birbhum probe to be handed over to the CBI. A huge political row has broken over the killings which took over hours after Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed.

The CBI has started its investigation and a 15-member team on Saturday went to the crime scene.

At least five public interest litigations were filed by various petitioners seeking an independent probe into the incident; while the Calcutta high court on Wednesday had taken suo moto cognizance of case.

(With inputs from ANI)

