Video: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in parliament over Bengal violence case

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday was seen breaking down in Rajya Sabha while speaking about the violence in Bengal’s Birbhum district where eight people were burnt to death after the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader. In parliament, the BJP MP alleged that "mass murders have become common in West Bengal" as she demanded imposition of the President's rule. "Being born in Bengal is not a crime", said Ganguly as she cried, and said, "eight people, including two children, were burnt to death, Deputy Chairman sir".

"We demand President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place... the state is no more liveable," news agency ANI quoted her saying.

Rajya Sabha witnessed a ruckus as several MPs from Bengal also came in support of Ganguly and hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ganguly raised the issue three days after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union home minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime

At least eight people, including two children, were charred to death when their houses were set on fire at Bogtui village on Monday night (March 21). The attack took place hours after Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy head of the local Trinamool Congress (TMC)-controlled Barshal gram panchayat, was killed in a bomb attack.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal Police's special investigation team to hand over the Birbhum violence case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court has directed an SIT formed by the Bengal government to hand over all probe-related papers and the accused persons arrested by it to the central agency.

