Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Birbhum violence case: Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into matter
kolkata news

Birbhum violence case: Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into matter

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the families of the eight victims at Bogtui village in Birbhum district
CCTV cameras being installed in the violence-affected area in Birbhum on Thursday following an order by the Calcutta HC. (ANI Photo)
CCTV cameras being installed in the violence-affected area in Birbhum on Thursday following an order by the Calcutta HC. (ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the Birbhum violence case in which eight persons died in a house fire earlier this week following the alleged killing of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The court ordered the central agency to submit a progress report on April 7.

The HC on Wednesday initiated a suo motu case, and the state police yesterday submitted the case diary before the court.

A bench, comprising chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, on Friday observed that in the interest of justice and considering the circumstances of the instant case, the ongoing probe should be transferred to the CBI.

“We are not Bharatiya Janata Party, and hence we won’t comment on the court order. All we want to say is that there is a public perception that the central agency is being run by a particular political party. The CBI is yet to solve many cases, including the theft of the Nobel Prize of Rabindranath Tagore,” said Santanu Sen, TMC MP.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the families of the eight victims at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, and ordered the police to launch a statewide drive to recover illegal arms and explosives.

As pressure mounted on the TMC government, Banerjee also set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the incident. She also provided compensations to the victims’ families, and ordered the arrest of a local party leader, along with suspending the officer in charge of the local police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out