BJP’s two-day strategic meet ‘Chintan Baithak’ begins today in Mathura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a two-day strategic meeting ‘Chintan Baithak’ begins on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura city with national party president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary BL Santosh set to preside over the gathering.
About 50 senior BJP leaders including state president Pankaj Chaudhary and two deputy chief ministers are likely to attend the meeting.
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