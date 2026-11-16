BJP’s two-day strategic meet ‘Chintan Baithak’ begins today in Mathura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a two-day strategic meeting ‘Chintan Baithak’ begins on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura city with national party president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary BL Santosh set to preside over the gathering. The meeting comes ahead of the 2027 UP assembly polls with election-related discussion likely to take place at the two-day event. (Representative file photo)

About 50 senior BJP leaders including state president Pankaj Chaudhary and two deputy chief ministers are likely to attend the meeting.

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UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also reach Mathura in the evening for the convention which will be held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Anusandhan Kendra at Parkham in Mathura.

The meeting comes ahead of the 2027 UP assembly polls with election-related discussion likely to take place at the two-day event.