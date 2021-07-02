BJP women’s wing accuses state govt of sponsoring post-poll violence

The women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the West Bengal government of sponsoring post-poll violence in the state.

In a resolution on Thursday, the BJP Mahila Morcha said, “BJP Mahila Morcha condemns the ongoing post poll violence in West Bengal. Murders, gang-rape and looting by TMC workers against BJP supporters is disgusting and highly condemnable and we demand the restoration of Law and order situation in Bengal at the earliest and also we appeal leaders of the political parties to respond to the voices of the women victims in the state.”

It added, “Bengal is burning because of State sponsored violence. Barbarity of this extent has never been witnessed in the country’s electoral history. It is evident, the victims are being punished by Mamata Banerjee only because they chose to exercise an important and fundamental right that was their only hope to have their voice heard.”

The women’s wing claimed that they were flooded with calls, pictures and videos of terrifying violence unleashed by the TMC cadre on BJP workers, supporters and voters across West Bengal. It said that “history will judge” the state government for its silence over the violence.

It also said that after assembly election results were declared, fearing for their lives, hundreds of BJP workers had to flee West Bengal and are now taking shelter in the neighbouring state of Assam.