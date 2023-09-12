‘Blasphemous’: Congress hits out at VK Singh's ‘merger’ remark on Pak-occupied Kashmir

The Congress party on Tuesday launched an offensive at Union minister VK Singh alleging that his remark on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was “blasphemous” and asserted that the region is an integral part of India.

Union minister VK Singh. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference as part of the BJP 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa, VK Singh claimed that PoK would merge with India soon “on its own”.

Responding to a query regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking the opening of the border crossing with India, Singh said, “PoK will merge with India on its own, it's just a matter of time.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said PoK is very much part of Indian territory, adding that talking about its “merger” is a blasphemous statement.

“That region is an integral part of India, it is a part of our motherland and there is no differentiation. For me, it is a part of India and it is a blasphemous statement he is making. It is an integral part of Indian Union. It was with us and will stay with us. How dare he make this differentiation that it will be merged. It is very much part of Indian territory,” Shrinate told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, said VK Singh was trying to divert attention from the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, “Singh Sahab (VK Singh) is trying to divert the attention from China. It is a fact that China has taken over a large area of the Indian Territory... According to a report, 26 out of 66 positions, where the Indian Army used to patrol, are now inaccessible to them. General Singh should speak about that first.”

Reacting to Singh's comment, JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi said, “He claimed this during an election campaign, but I'll be really happy if his prediction turns into reality.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail