'Bleeding through head': Injured Delhi ACP recalls how crowd overpowered cop during protest

Tensions continued at Jantar Mantar on Thursday as the Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered its 34th day. Amid allegations of police action during the 'Sansad March', ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was injured as chaos erupted near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, recounted what happened. He claimed that police personnel who accompanied him were targeted and attacked by a crowd while they were on their way to report for duty.

Bhagat said he was deployed in Sector One Zone One, which includes the main Jantar Mantar area, and was handling both day and evening shifts. (Screengrab@ANI)

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Recalling what happened, he alleged that water bottles were thrown on the staff in front of him and crowds raised “anti-social” slogans. He said that one of the personnel was attack after which he tried to intervene.

ACP (CP) Vivek Bhagat was among the five cops injured after protesters and security personnel clashed at Sansad Marg, as reported by HT earlier.

Bhagat said he was deployed in Sector One Zone One, which includes the main Jantar Mantar area, and was handling both day and evening shifts. He told news agency ANI that the incident took place while he was travelling from Regal Building in Connaught Place towards Sansad Marg during his evening shift.

‘His entire face was covered in blood’

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Recalling how one officer was overpowered by the crowd, Bhagat said: "So as soon as our police staff moved back and forth a little there, some of them moved forward to save their lives and one of them was overpowered by the crowd. Blood was coming out of his head. His entire face was covered in blood, so I tried to intervene to rescue him from there," he told the news agency.

He added that the police team managed to move the injured officer a short distance away, but the size and aggression of the crowd made the situation difficult.

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"We even brought him a meter or two forward, but the crowd was so huge and violent. They even overpowered me," Bhagat said.

Bhagat further claimed that the crowd singled out police personnel during the confrontation.

"The crowd was so violent. Police officers were specifically targeted, isolating them and attacking them..." he said.

'Water bottles were thrown at staff'

Recalling the incident, Bhagat said he was accompanied by ACP probationer Rohit, his operator Navneet and a team of five to six police personnel.

He said the team noticed that police staff ahead of them were being confronted by a crowd.

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"So as we were walking ahead, we realized that water bottles were being thrown at the staff in front and hooting and anti-social slogans were being raised against the police," Bhagat said.

Reportedly, some police personnel moved forward and backward in an attempt to protect themselves, but one officer was surrounded by the crowd.

CJP protest continues

Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, warning that the protests would escalate if the demand was ignored. Addressing the media in Delhi, Dipke said the agitation would no longer remain limited to seeking Pradhan's resignation if the Centre failed to act.

"Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also," he said.

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(With inputs from ANI)