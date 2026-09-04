Blinkit facility inspected in Karnataka after consumer claims worm seen in egg

Food Safety officials inspected a Blinkit retail facility in Mangaluru after a consumer complained to Health Minister U T Khader that an egg purchased through the online platform was damaged and allegedly contained a worm, said a statement from the department.

The Food Safety Department said a notice would be issued to the Blinkit facility, seeking an explanation from its management over the incident. (REUTERS/File)

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Acting on the complaint, officials visited the Blinkit facility at Falnir Square in Falnir and found packets containing broken eggs during the inspection. The officials directed the personnel at the facility to immediately remove and dispose of the affected packets.

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As a precautionary measure, the storage room was temporarily closed and sealed to facilitate cleaning and sanitisation of the area where food products were stored. The inspection followed a complaint submitted to the department by a consumer who said eggs ordered through Blinkit were found damaged, with a worm reportedly discovered inside one of them.

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The Food Safety Department said a notice would be issued to the Blinkit facility, seeking an explanation from its management over the incident. “Further action will be taken based on the findings and the response submitted by the concerned establishment,” the department said.

Officials said the sealing of the storage area was intended to ensure that the facility underwent complete cleaning and sanitisation following the discovery of the damaged egg packets. Blinkit was not available for an immediate response.

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