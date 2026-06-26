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B’luru triple murder unplanned, say police

In Bengaluru, investigators reveal a mother was initially the target of a murder plot by her daughter Shwetha and partner Kenneth, leading to two additional killings.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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B’luru triple murder unplanned, say police

Investigators probing the killings of three members of a family in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area say the accused had originally intended to murder only the mother before disposing of her body elsewhere, but changed the plan after two other family members returned home unexpectedly .

Police said the investigation indicates that Shwetha, 24, allegedly conspired with her live in partner, Kenneth, 26, to kill her mother over a property dispute.

The duo had allegedly planned to move the body during the night to another location to avoid suspicion. “Our investigation indicates that the original plan was to target only Muthulakshmi. After the murder, the accused intended to move the body to another rented flat. However, when Shwetha’s father and younger sister returned home around 8.30 pm, the accused panicked. To prevent the crime from being exposed, they allegedly killed both of them as well,” Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath said on Thursday.

According to police, the killings were linked to a dispute over family property and debts of nearly 30 lakh allegedly accumulated by Shwetha and Kenneth. While Shwetha has been arrested Kenneth remains absconding.

 
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