BMC restricts Chhath Puja celebrations

BMC has asked social organisations at the ward level to construct artificial ponds at their own cost for Chhath Puja rituals and fill them up after the puja is over
BMC said that following the Covid-19 protocol including maintenance of social distancing would not be possible if Chhath Puja is allowed at local beaches. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 10:29 AM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Chhath Puja celebrations this year on November 10 but asked devotees to avoid beaches and seashores even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the restrictions.

It has appealed to devotees to perform the puja at artificial ponds to avoid crowding at public places in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. BMC has asked police to ensure that there is no crowding while issuing guidelines for low-key celebrations.

“Keeping in mind the crowding witnessed at sea shores during Chhath Puja, following the Covid-19 protocol including maintenance of social distancing would not be possible, hence, mass celebration of Chhath Puja at sea shores should be avoided and the police must ensure that there is no crowding. Organisations that are asking for permissions at the ward level should construct artificial ponds at their own cost and even fill up the ponds after Chhath Puja is over.”

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said they have taken up the issue with the BMC and demanded that they allow the puja at beaches. “The BMC must facilitate the celebrations.” He said the BMC directive on artificial ponds is unfair as the celebration at the beaches was allowed in a limited manner for other festivals.

People from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh mostly celebrate Chhath Puja.

Friday, November 05, 2021
