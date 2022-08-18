3 assault rifles, 10 boxes of ammo found in boat off Maharashtra coast, probe on

Three AK-47s and 10 boxes of live ammunition were found in an unoccupied boat off the coast of Maharashtra's Raigad, police said Thursday morning. Security in and around the beach at Harihareshwar, where the boat was seized, has been increased and officials are on high alert, news agency ANI said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Local police told ANI a lifeboat had also been found (at Bharadkhol) and that both were empty. "Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed... police is taking the necessary action," an unnamed cop told ANI.

Officials have begun an investigation.

The boat was found around 200 km from Mumbai. It was first spotted by locals in the area who then informed police of the boat's location.

Visuals shared by ANI show what appears to be a white powerboat drifting a short distance offshore. A small crowd can be seen gathered on the beach.

A white powerboat was found with a case of deadly weapons

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per primary info, some boats containing weapons and documents found in Harihareshwar & Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local police is probing (the matter). I've demanded chief minister (Eknath Shinde) and deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) urgently appoint special team of ATS (anti-terrorism squad) or (a) state agency (to investigate),” MLA Aditi Tatkare said.

Tatkare - a member of the Nationalist Congress Party - also pointed out the weapons had been discovered just days before major religious festivals, including Dahi Handi (to be held Friday).

According to unnamed officials cited by news agency PTI, crew members of this particular boat may have been the ones rescued off the Oman coast in June.

It is possible the boat then slowly drifted to the Raigad coast, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With input from ANI, PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail