The bodies of two special forces soldiers, who were swept away in the Yamuna river during a training exercise, have been found. The bodies were discovered on Thursday after a joint search and rescue operation.
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As reported by HT earlier, the incident occurred during a night training exercise involving five personnel when their army boat experienced a technical snag.
Based on a statement by the Chandigarh-based defence public relations officer (PRO), the boat got caught in strong currents towards the downstream barrage.
“The teams made swift efforts to retrieve the boat. However, the boat got struck in strong eddies around the sluice gates and capsized, resulting in the crew getting swept away by the strong currents. Two members of the crew are presently missing,” the spokesperson said.
Of the five soldiers on board, three managed to swim to safety amid strong currents, while two went downstream.
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Home/India News/Bodies of 2 special forces soldiers, swept away in Yamuna during training exercise, found
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