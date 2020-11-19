e-paper
Home / India News / Bodies of 40 monkeys found in Jute bags in Telengana village

Bodies of 40 monkeys found in Jute bags in Telengana village

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 06:16 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad
Forest officials suspect some locals, who could not tolerate the menace created by monkeys, could be behind the killings. (HT File Photo)
         

As many as 40 monkeys were found stuffed in jute bags in a decomposed state behind an electric substation at Sanigapuram village in Telangana’s Mahabubabad town, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the animals may have been poisoned.

According the police, some local villagers first noticed the bodies of the monkeys after a strong stench emitted from the spot located on a hillock, and immediately informed the police and forest authorities.

Mahabubabad (rural) sub-inspector of police Ch Ramesh Babu told HT that the incident might have taken place around five to six days ago. “We have registered a case under section 429 (killing and poisoning of animals) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from section 11(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act, 1960,” Babu said.

District forest officer (DFO) Poloju Krishnamachary said the decomposed bodies of the monkeys were cremated in the afternoon.

Forest officials suspect some locals, who could not tolerate the menace created by monkeys, could be behind the killings.

The DFO said inquiries by the police revealed that some animal catchers from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh had come to Mahabubabad some time ago and their involvement also could not be ruled out.

