Body dragged under car for kilometres in UP’s Budaun, driver held

Meerut : A man was detained on Saturday after the body of a 30-year-old man was found lodged underneath his car, with local witnesses alleging that the victim was dragged for several kilometers in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, police said. A case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, and a team was formed to identify and nab the attackers. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The car driver has been identified as Pravendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Asrasi village in Budaun, while the victim has been identified as Ghalendra, a mason from Raipur village

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Ghalendra left home on his motorcycle to attend a feast at a relative’s place. His body was later discovered near Lalpur Tiraha after passersby noticed the victim stuck beneath the vehicle and forced the driver to stop.

Soon, a large crowd gathered at the scene, leading to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the road. Around 7 pm, Ghalendra’s family received information that he had met with an accident.

Locals claimed that the victim was dragged for 4 to 5 kilometers. Police, too, confirmed that the body was recovered approximately 7km away from Ghalendra’s home village.

“The place where the man’s body was spotted was around 7km away from the victim’s village,” police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Budaun senior superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Singh said: “The accused claimed his car wasn’t involved in any accident and expressed ignorance about how the victim or his body got stuck underneath his vehicle .”

“The accused has been detained and comprehensive inquiry is underway,” he added. ht