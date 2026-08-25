Body of Delhi teen who drowned in drain while chasing kite found after four days

The body of the Delhi teenager who drowned after falling into an open drain in southeast Delhi’s Jasola on Saturday has been found.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the teenager was trying to catch a kite when accidentally slipped. (HT Photo/ Arvind Yadav)

The incident took place just before noon on Saturday and the boy was identified as a Class 8 student at a local government-run school and lived in the area with his family.

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According to the preliminary inquiry, the teenager was trying to catch a kite when he accidentally slipped.

Delhi’s Fire Services (DFS) officials said that two fire tenders along with a rescue team were sent to the spot after the fire control room was informed about the incident at 11.54am.

‘Father searches for body’

A search and rescue operation, which included multiple agencies, was launched but by Saturday evening the boy had not been found. Visuals, now viral on social media, also showed the boy's father digging through the drain in a bid to find him.

Sharing the father's video, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Father is unable to find his 15 year old son…He has probably slipped into open drain while chasing a kite on 22 Aug. The father desperately jumped into drain to find his son.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, the father is seen sifting through pieces of garbage and throwing them aside while searching for his son. ‘Flow of water fast’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the father is seen sifting through pieces of garbage and throwing them aside while searching for his son. ‘Flow of water fast’ {{/usCountry}}

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The deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said, “Since the flow of water in the drain was very fast, the boy could not be traced.” Then the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation.

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“The team tried its best to trace the boy by using all their equipment but the boy could not be found. Due to darkness the operation was called off on Saturday night,” said the DCP.

The search was called off late Saturday and resumed on Sunday, with rescue teams and divers also deployed.

“The team tried its best to trace the boy by using all their equipment but the boy could not be found. Due to darkness the operation was called off on Saturday night,” the DCP said.

MCD officer suspended

Following the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended a junior engineer of South East (Central) Zone, citing alleged dereliction of duty.

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The MCD said disciplinary proceedings are being initiated against the official.

The drain was initially believed to be under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), but agency officials said that it had been handed over to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for maintenance, according to an earlier HT report.