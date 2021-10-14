Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report
india news

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money laundering case: Report

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting the wife of a businessman of ₹200 crore.
Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez (File Photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 12:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, reported the ANI news agency, citing officials familiar with the matter. While Fatehi, an actor and dancer, was asked to be present before the law enforcement agency on Thursday itself, Fernandez is expected to join the probe tomorrow (i.e. Friday), according to officials cited by ANI. This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting the wife of a businessman of 200 crore.

In photos shared by the news agency, Nora Fatehi could be seen reaching the ED office to cooperate with the investigation launched by the law enforcement agency. In another update, ANI informed, citing sources, that Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to present herself before the interrogators tomorrow in connection with the investigation.  

This is not the first time that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier in August, she was already questioned once by the economic intelligence agency in connection with the probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is suspected to be a part of a multi-crore extortion racket.

