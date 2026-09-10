‘Bomb’ note on paper forces IndiGo's Lucknow-Dammam flight to make emergency landing in Ahmedabad

A ‘bomb’ note found on paper forced IndiGo's Lucknow-Dammam flight to make emergency landing in Ahmedabad on Thursday. A crew member found ‘bomb’ written on a piece of paper following which the flight, with 107 passengers and six crew members onboard, made the emergency landing, officials said.

The Lucknow-Dammam flight was forced to land in Ahmedabad after the bomb note was found on a tissue paper. (Photo for representation) (HT Photos)

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IndiGo's flight 6E 97 landed safely at the Ahmedabad airport at 5:40 pm and security checks as per the protocol are underway. Recovery flight from Ahmedabad is likely to take off at around 8:30 pm. More details awaited