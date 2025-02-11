Bombay HC allows Adani Group to cut 209 Mangroves for vital power project

The Bombay High Court has permitted the Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for the construction of a high voltage transmission line proposed to increase electricity supply in the city and suburbs, noting it was a project of public importance. The Adani company has been given permission by the Bombay High Court to clear 209 mangroves in order to build a high-voltage transmission line that would boost the city's and the suburbs' energy supply. The court noted that the project is of public interest.(Hindustan Times)

The electricity transmission line construction project is critical for Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry any further power into the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre said in its order on February 6.

The HC allowed a petition filed by the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited, seeking permission to cut 209 mangroves near Vasai creek for setting up a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link between two of its transmission substations.

The project involves an 80 kilometre stretch, of which 30 km would be overhead transmission lines and the remaining 50 km would be underground cable in the mangrove area. The HVDC lines would pass through Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

As per the petitioner company, only one kilometre of the HVDC passes through mangrove areas.

The bench in its order said a balance must be struck between the need for sustainable development and requirement to maintain the environment.

"The HVDC project would enable additional power to be supplied to Mumbai and suburbs and shall meet the ever increasing energy demands of the city," the court said.

"Considering the public importance of the proposed project, which shall benefit the electricity consumers in the city of Mumbai and its suburbs and which will lead to a potential growth, we deem it appropriate to confer the desired permission," the HC said.

As per a 2018 order of the high court, there exists a "total freeze" on the destruction of mangroves across the state and permission has to be sought from the HC each time an authority wishes to fell mangroves for any public project.

The court noted that as per the transmission license, Adani was required to commission the project by March 2025, and has received all necessary statutory permissions to cut the mangroves.