Mumbai: The Adani Group on Monday announced it will construct a 1,000-bed hospital and medical college each in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in partnership with US-based medical centre Mayo Clinic. The Gautam Adani-led ports-to-energy conglomerate plans to invest ₹6,000 crore to build the two integrated health campuses, which will be called Adani Health Cities. Adani Group to build 1,000-bed hospital in Kandivali

The Mumbai campus, located in Kandivali, will be the largest private hospital in Mumbai. At present, the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Andheri West is the largest medical facility in Mumbai, with a capacity of 750 beds. The civic-owned SevenHills Hospital in Andheri East has a capacity to expand to 1,500 beds, but currently operates only 400 due to an ongoing dispute in the National Company Law Tribunal.

The Adani Group plans to build more such campuses in cities and towns across India. They will provide affordable, world-class medical care and medical education, according to a press statement. The initiative will be implemented through the conglomerate’s not-for-profit healthcare arm.

Each of these integrated health campuses will comprise 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80-plus residents and 40-plus fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities, the statement said.

US-based Mayo Clinic will provide strategic advice to the Adani Group on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments, the statement added. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

“I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help to elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation,’’ Adani was quoted as saying.