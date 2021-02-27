Bombay High Court refuses to hear case after lawyer removes mask in courtroom
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was on February 22 hearing an appeal matter during which the appellant's advocate removed his mask in the courtroom contrary to guidelines.
The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.
The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.
A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was on February 22 hearing an appeal matter during which the appellant's advocate removed his mask in the courtroom contrary to guidelines.
Referring to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the high court at the time of resumption of physical hearing of cases, Justice Chavan said that wearing a face mask all the time is compulsory.
Justice Chavan refused to hear this particular case following which it will be listed once again in due course.
"The matter be removed from the board," the order said.
Justice Chavan allows only lawyers appearing in a case called out to enter his courtroom while other lawyers and parties have to wait in the adjoining room for their matter to come up as per serial numbers.
The HC and all subordinate courts in Maharashtra, except Pune, had resumed in-person hearings in December after a gap of eight months.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the courts had been conducting hearings online, through video interface.
Maharashtra and Mumbai have been witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus positive cases since mid February.
As on February 26, Maharashtra's case tally stood at 21,38,154 while Mumbai has 3,23,879 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ram temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Mumbai's Covid-19 spike linked to Mumbai locals? Here's what BMC data reveals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt should cut its tax on fuel, says Tamil Nadu govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making PM Modi's schemes flourish will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explosives scare near Ambani's house: Cops looking for other car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot attack Centre for 'stubborn stand' on farm laws
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot tried to present a united face ahead of the assembly bypolls in four seats in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder Singh announces ₹50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade in Telangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha modifies home isolation order, logs 86 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: What is restricted where in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Comments against judges 'disturbing new trend': Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states report surge in daily new Covid-19 cases: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This is what one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will cost in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay High Court refuses to hear case after lawyer removes mask in courtroom
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was on February 22 hearing an appeal matter during which the appellant's advocate removed his mask in the courtroom contrary to guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox