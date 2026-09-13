Bombay is the only city in India which is cosmopolitan: Sooni Taraporevala

Introduction to Sooni Taraporevala

Sooni Taraporevala: Bombay is the only city in India which is cosmopolitan

MUMBAI: Sooni Taraporevala refers to Mumbai as Bombay. The nomenclature was altered three decades ago but the insistence by the multi-hyphenate artiste — filmmaker, screenwriter and photographer — is less of a nostalgic yearning. It is her way of alluding to a space she is infinitely familiar with and reckoning with the possibilities that eroded with time.

Cafe Naaz in Malabar Hill, Bombay, circa 1984.pictures

Taraporevala’s father Rumi at Cozy Building, near Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Her Career and Mumbai as a Muse

In Taraporevala’s rich career, spanning close to 40 years and comprising writing

Frequently Asked Questions What role does Mumbai play in Sooni Taraporevala's works? Mumbai has been the beating heart of Taraporevala's career, shaping her screenplays and directorial works. Who collaborated with Sooni Taraporevala on 'Last Man in Tower'? Sooni Taraporevala collaborated with director Ben Rekhi on the adaptation of 'Last Man in Tower.' What is a key theme explored in the film adaptation of 'Last Man in Tower'? The film explores the morally ambivalent tale of an underdog resisting redevelopment in an old housing society. How does Sooni Taraporevala perceive the ongoing redevelopment in Mumbai? She feels heartbroken about the rapid alterations and the greed driving the government-builder nexus that is destroying the city.