Bommai says no post, position is permanent, fuels speculation of early exit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday fuelled speculations of an early exit from the top chair after he delivered an emotional address in his home district of Haveri, saying that no post is permanent.

“Nothing is permanent in this world. This life is also not forever. In such a situation these posts and positions are also not permanent; this is something we should always be aware of all the time,” Bommai said in Shiggaon, his home constituency in Haveri district, about 366 kms from Bengaluru.

The statements come at a time when speculation is rife of a possible change in leadership in Karnataka barely five months since Bommai replaced BS Yediyurappa who was forced to step down from the top chair in July.

According to multiple people aware of the developments, there are chances that Bommai is likely to be replaced early next year, though there is no official confirmation on the same as it would further dent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its chances in the upcoming polls, including zilla and taluka panchayat, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) and the 2023 assembly polls.

Bommai has been under extreme pressure after a poor show in the October 30 bypolls in which the BJP lost Hanagal, the chief minister’s neighbouring constituency in his home district of Haveri.

Further, the Bommai government was unable to bag a majority in the December 10 polls for 25 seats in the upper house of the state legislature in which it shared an equal number of seats with the Congress, which also managed to win 11 seats with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) getting two.

The Bommai government is also under pressure after multiple charges of corruption levelled against some members, including the Bitcoin scandal, in which senior BJP leaders and officials are believed to have laundered large sums of ill-gotten money using cryptocurrencies. A section of the public work contractors has also alleged that they are forced to cough up almost 35-40% commission for getting any projects, highlighting the growing corruption under the Bommai government.

If rumour mills are to be believed, then Bommai is expected to go abroad to get a knee-related surgery and a change is expected to happen around this time.

However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

“I don’t have great things to say. If I could live up to your expectations, that’s enough for me. I believe that no power is bigger than your love and trust. I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way but sentiments overwhelm me after seeing you all,” Bommai said, almost choking on his own words.

