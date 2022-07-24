‘Boost biz environment, prioritise welfare schemes for villages’: PM to BJP CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of all chief ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party wherein he directed them to take steps towards further boosting business environment in the country, news agency PTI reported."Ensure saturation-level coverage of all centrally-sponsored welfare schemes, BJP-ruled states should take lead," Modi told the chief ministers during the ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting at the BJP headquarters.“The PM put significant emphasis on the need to ensure ease of doing business. He spoke about several initiatives taken by the government towards this. He encouraged states towards further boosting the business environment in the country,” the BJP statement read.The prime minister reviewed the status of central government schemes in the states. Discussions were also held to 'ensure last mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage, prioritising outreach of schemes to rural areas and achieving 100 per cent coverage of eligible beneficiaries, the party said.

PM Modi also asked the chief ministers to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports and ensure best facilities for encouraging participation and engagement of youth in large numbers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha are also present.

Several deputy chief ministers including Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting.

