Boosters free for all adults for 75 days in Azadi festival

The Centre announced on Wednesday that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a step that could likely help spur uptake of third doses that over 92% of the eligible population is late for.

At present, booster doses — also known as precaution doses — are free only for people above the age of 60, although several states have separately announced they will sponsor third doses for adults younger than that age.

“India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost,” Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, according to ANI.

“As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added to the tweet with his own: “Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation.”

Booster uptake, however, has been slow.

According to data from the health ministry’s press releases, 92.08% adults are late for their third doses. A week ago, India shrank the gap to six months and even if the old interval is considered, over 80% of people who were fully vaccinated are overdue for their booster doses.

But the lag is not consistent for all age group of people. The uptake rates suggest having to pay for booster doses may be a significant deterrent to those under 60, who were not eligible for the free shots universally.

The proportion of people late for their third doses out of those eligible in the 60-above age group was 73.1% as on Wednesday. In the case those under 60, this number is 98.03% in the 45-50 age group and 98.84% in the 18-45 age group.

The low uptake has also led to a large stockpile. According to the Union health ministry’s daily update of vaccine stocks, there are close to 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine pending with states. If the booster uptake rate of the past month is the speed at which people take their jabs, it will take 2,520days to consume this stock.

Experts said that complacency is a significant reason for the low booster uptake.

“Many of my patients ask me if they should take the booster dose; the fact that they are asking speaks a lot about how complacent they are. There is no concern any more as hospitalisations and deaths have been fewer of late. In their heads, the pandemic is over, which is why you find people not wearing mask, travelling for leisure etc,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, director, internal medicine department, Max Healthcare.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is meant to showcase the government’s efforts and outline longer-term objectives and initiatives in the run-up to India celebrating its 75 years of Independence next year.

The 25-year period beginning August 15 till India turns 100 as a country free of the British Rule has also been labelled as the “Amrit Kaal” by the government, which is coming up with a series of initiatives for this time.