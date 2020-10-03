Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically-important Atal Tunnel, which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

During the inauguration, PM was accompanied by state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and MoS Anurag Singh Thakur and the DG BRO Lt Gen Harpal Singh. PM Modi also addressed the nation after inaugurating the 9.02km Atal Tunnel and hailed the Border Roads Organisation for carrying out the construction work in harsh weather conditions.

It is the longest tunnel built at an altitude of 3,000 meters.

Here are the key quotes from PM Modi’s inauguration speech:

“It is a historic day; not only dream of Atal ji realised but also decades-long wait of people of Himachal is over. It will be a lifeline for Leh-Ladakh.”

“Atal tunnel will give new strength to India’s border infrastructure. It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time, such projects either couldn’t get out of the planning stage or got stuck midway.”

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation of approach road for this tunnel, but after his government, this work was all but forgotten. It was accelerated after 2014. In just six years, we completed the work of 26 years.”

“Connectivity has a direct connection with development. Connectivity in border areas is directly related to security issues.”

“Experts say if the tunnel was constructed with the pace it was being built at that time, it would probably be completed in 2040. We completed the work in just six years.”

“I want the ministry of external affairs to invite some universities for case studies on this tunnel. The world should know how our soldiers can do such a wonderful job in limited resources.”

“I request the ministry of education that the students of engineering and technical studies related universities should be given a chance to do a case study of Atal Tunnel. The students must learn how this tunnel was built.”