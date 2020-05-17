e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Borrowing limit of states raised from 3% of Gross State Domestic Product to 5% in 2020-21’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Borrowing limit of states raised from 3% of Gross State Domestic Product to 5% in 2020-21’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister said that the state governments, so far, have borrowed only 14% of the limit which is authorised to them while 86% of the limit remains unutilized.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 12:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“The states have seen a sharp decline in the revenue, we have consistently extended help to the states,” she stated.
“The states have seen a sharp decline in the revenue, we have consistently extended help to the states,” she stated. (Bloomberg)
         

In the final phase of her announcement on the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government has decided to increase the borrowing limits of states from 3% to 5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21.

Sitharaman said that the state governments, so far, have borrowed only 14% of the limit which is authorised to them while 86% of the limit remains unutilized.

“The states have seen a sharp decline in the revenue, we have consistently extended help to the states,” she stated.

The finance minister informed that despite Centre’s stressed resources, Revenue Deficit Grants of Rs 12,390 crores was timely given to various states in April and May.

“Devolution of taxes of Rs 46,038 was given in full in April,” she said.

Sitharaman said that the government has taken several steps to help states battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Rs 15000 crore have been announced for states, essential items, testing labs and kits, along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate PPEs,” Sitharaman said on Sunday.

The finance minister stated that the Centre has released more than Rs 4,113 crore to states. Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs per person has been announced for healthcare workers.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In