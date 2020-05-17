e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Go pick up their bags, do something’: Sitharaman lashes out at Congress over migrant labourers

‘Go pick up their bags, do something’: Sitharaman lashes out at Congress over migrant labourers

The finance minister asked why isn’t the Congress doing something more for the migrants in the states ruled by the party.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 13:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
File photo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
         

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at Congress party over the movement of migrants labourers amid the coronavirus crisis and requested the opposition to come together to help stranded migrant labourers.

“I am urging the opposition party very politely, folding my hands and requesting them here. We must all come together and help migrant labourers in this crisis,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman said that the Centre joined hands with various state governments to run special trains for the repatriation of the migrant labourers.

Also read: ‘Borrowing limit of states raised from 3% of GSDP to 5%’ - Sitharaman

“We ensured that lakhs of migrant workers reach their native places, get food, essentials. Yet many are on the roads, walking back home, it is painful,” she said.

The finance minister asked why isn’t the Congress doing something more for the migrants in the states ruled by the party.

“I want to ask the Congress party, why is it not doing anything more for these migrant labourers in the states ruled by them or where they have alliances. Make arrangements for more trains where you can, help them. Ask for more trains from the Centre,” she said.

Also read: Govt to announce new public sector policy for ‘self-reliant’ India, says Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that merely sitting with them or talking to them while they walk on the roads in the heat is not going to serve any purpose.

“Go walk with them, pick up their bags rather than sitting next to them and talking to them,” Sitharaman stated.

The finance minister said that now is not the time to indulge in politics.

Hath jod ke maine request kar rahi hu (I am folding my hands). I request Sonia Gandhi. Let us speak responsibly, let us deal with our migrants responsibly,” she said.

Sitharaman’s comments during her press conference on the final tranche of Centre’s economic stimulus package on Sunday. Today’s announcements focussed on seven steps taken by the government - MGNREGA, health & education related steps, business & COVID, decriminalization of Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, state government resources.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In