Both Adani brothers now in top 10. Check the Hurun India Rich List 2021 here

Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani has retained the top spot as the richest Indian once again—now his 10th year of enjoying the title—according to the Hurun India Rich List 2021 published on Thursday. Both the Adani brothers have stormed up to the top 10 positions for the first time ever and there are four new faces in the Hurun India top ten rich list, including those of industrialists Lakshmi Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla. Perhaps the newest face in this list is Jay Chaudhry, the California-based entrepreneur of the cloud cybersecurity firm Zscaler, who made it to the list for the first time.

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians this year

1. Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries): ₹7,18,000 crore net worth

2. Gautam Adani (Adani Group): ₹5,05,900 crore net worth

3. Shiv Nadar (HCL): ₹2,36,600 crore net worth

4. SP Hinduja (Hinduja Group): ₹2,20,000 crore net worth

5 . Lakshmi Mittal (Arcelor Mittal): ₹1,74,400 crore net worth

6. Cyrus Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India): ₹1,63,700 crore net worth

7. Radhakishan Damani (Avenue Supermarts): ₹1,54,300 crore net worth

8. Vinod Shantilal Adani (Adani Group): ₹1,31,600 crore net worth

9. Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla): ₹1,22,200 crore net worth

10. Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler): ₹1,21,600 crore net worth

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 shows that India has more than 1,000 individuals who have a net worth of ₹1,000 crore or more across 119 cities. The cumulative wealth in the country has gone up by 51 per cent, while the average wealth has also increased by 25 per cent, the report by Hurun India said. However, as many as 113 people saw their wealth go down from the previous year; there were 51 dropouts from the 2020 list, while six individuals who were up there passed away.