Boulder rolls from hill, crashes on moving vehicle in Himachal Pradesh: Video

In a shocking incident captured on a dash cam of a car, a massive boulder can be seen crashing down on a moving car in Himachal Pradesh. The incident is from Nathpa Point in Kinnaur district in Himachal. A video of the incident shows the boulder rolling from the mountain onto the car, striking the front part of the vehicle. The people inside the car miraculously escaped and were not hurt in the incident. (X)

The video is from Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur last week, where the car’s front portion was severely damaged. The people inside the car miraculously escaped and were not hurt in the incident, NDTV reported.

In the video going viral online, a giant boulder can be seen rolling from the mountain on the right side of the vehicle and falling onto the front portion of the car before rolling down into the river below. The entire incident was captured by the dashcam of the same car that it fell on. The front windshield of the vehicle can be seen destroyed as the car stops abruptly.

In a similar incident recently, at least 15 people lost their lives, including two children, when a private bus was hit by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur. These incidents are being reported as intermittent rainfall continues in the region, making roads susceptible to landslides and other disasters.

As per officials, the bus was carrying 25-30 passengers and was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was struck by a landslide at around 6:30 pm. 15 people were killed, including the driver and conductor of the bus. After the incident, an ex gratia of 2 lakh was announced by PM Narendra Modi to the next of kin of the deceased.

While higher parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Tuesday, intermittent light to moderate rainfall occurred in the mid and low hills, keeping the temperature low. The met department has predicted light rains at isolated places in the low and middle hills and snow on higher hills in the coming days.