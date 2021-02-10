Home / India News / Breach of privilege for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'
Chowdhury's comment came after a controversy erupted after climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the rally ''Europe Climate Strike'' in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2020. (Representative image) (REUTERS)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'.

Chaudhary said India has good diplomatic relations with Sweden of which Thunberg is a citizen, and Congress MP's comment would tarnish the image of the country.

Delhi Police had on Friday sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today, as the Question Hour was dispensed till Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
