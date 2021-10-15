Breakfast at 7am, weekly video call: What N956 Aryan Khan's life in Arthur Road Jail looks like

Aryan Khan, lodged at Arthur Road Jail, was recently allowed to speak to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail for 10 minutes, reports said. He has also received a money order of ₹4,500 from his parents earlier this week, prison officials have confirmed to news agencies. All these come under the regulations that all other inmates of the prison have to abide by and no special treatment is being given to Shah Rukh Khan's son, arrested in connection with the cruise rave party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the other rules of Arthur Road prison:

> Reports said inmates are served breakfast at 7am and lunch at 11am. The dinner is served at 6pm and after that, the barracks are closed. Between lunch and dinner, the inmates are allowed to roam around in the open area inside the jail.

> Inmates are allowed to speak to their family members once or twice a week as visiting has been disallowed because of Covid-19 guidelines. There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. As per the guidelines of the jail amid the pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone.

> When the inmates speak to their family members, jail officials remain present. The jail has a total of 11 phones. The family members of prisoners who have a video call facility are given 10 minutes on a video call. Otherwise, a voice call is dialled, reports said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> No outside food is allowed inside the prison. Aryan Khan is also not allowed to have home food. He is being served the food that is cooked inside the prison. The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards, reports said.

> A prisoner can receive a money order of ₹4,500 maximum for their expenses inside the jail per month, which Aryan has already received on October 11. They can buy something from the canteen through coupons which are only accepted in the prison.

> As Aryan has moved to the general cell following his quarantine period, he has given his qaidi number which is N956. The N stands for NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) referring to his case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7, though he had to spend the initial few days at the quarantine cell of the prison because of Covid rules. His bail pleas have so far been rejected and the verdict of the special NDPS court is expected on October 20.