Live
Breaking News: Omicron cases tally reaches 38 in India
- Breaking news updates December 13, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 13, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Omicron cases in India at 38; 6 states and 2 Union territories report infections
Omicron cases in India rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each of the latest coronavirus variant on Sunday.
Topics
Get our daily newsletter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
breaking news december 13 2021
- Breaking news updates December 13, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The Week Ahead: Formula 1 thriller, PM Modi in Gurugram and more…
Phew! What a season-ending thriller the Formula 1 race was last night. Max Verstappen with 395.5 points (10 wins, 18 podiums) pipped Lewis Hamilton (8 wins, 17 podiums) to become the 2021 world champion. So much adrenaline, yes, but so few outlets to let the excitement die down! Yet, this week is going to one hell of a rollercoaster with announcements, events and rallies to keep the news cycle running.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Karnataka logs third case of Omicron amid growing fears of a third wave of infections
The third case detected in Karnataka comes amid a major lapse in monitoring of one of the two known persons with the Omicron variant, who left India for Dubai without informing the authorities. A case was registered with the police after the person left the country based on a negative Covid-19 test report, which has now come under the scanner.
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Autonomy of probe agencies priority for Modi govt: Jitendra Singh
The Union Minister said irrespective of ideological beliefs, it is the collective responsibility of all to strengthen institutions like CBI, as these institutions also contribute to strengthening the nation’s resolve to achieve the ultimate goal of incorruptibility in society.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST