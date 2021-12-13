Home / India News / Breaking News: Omicron cases tally reaches 38 in India
Live

Breaking News: Omicron cases tally reaches 38 in India

Updated on Dec 13, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Dec 13, 2021 06:16 AM IST

    Omicron cases in India at 38; 6 states and 2 Union territories report infections

    Omicron cases in India rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each of the latest coronavirus variant on Sunday.

breaking news
india news

breaking news december 13 2021

Published on Dec 13, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The Week Ahead: Formula 1 thriller, PM Modi in Gurugram and more… 

Phew! What a season-ending thriller the Formula 1 race was last night. Max Verstappen with 395.5 points (10 wins, 18 podiums) pipped Lewis Hamilton (8 wins, 17 podiums) to become the 2021 world champion. So much adrenaline, yes, but so few outlets to let the excitement die down! Yet, this week is going to one hell of a rollercoaster with announcements, events and rallies to keep the news cycle running.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:10 AM IST
BySachin Kalbag
Karnataka logs third case of Omicron amid growing fears of a third wave of infections

The third case detected in Karnataka comes amid a major lapse in monitoring of one of the two known persons with the Omicron variant, who left India for Dubai without informing the authorities. A case was registered with the police after the person left the country based on a negative Covid-19 test report, which has now come under the scanner.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid a possible threat of the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (PTI PHOTO.)
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid a possible threat of the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Autonomy of probe agencies priority for Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister said irrespective of ideological beliefs, it is the collective responsibility of all to strengthen institutions like CBI, as these institutions also contribute to strengthening the nation’s resolve to achieve the ultimate goal of incorruptibility in society.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged the eight states, who have withdrawn the general consent to CBI to investigate cases, to rethink their decision. (PTI PHOTO.)
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged the eight states, who have withdrawn the general consent to CBI to investigate cases, to rethink their decision. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
