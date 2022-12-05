Live
LIVE: Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP
Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP
Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday. “Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing,” he tweeted.
