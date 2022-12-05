Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP
Live

LIVE: Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP

india news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Breaking news December 5, 2022 LIVE updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:21 AM

    Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP

    Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday. “Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.