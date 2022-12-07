LIVE: Twitter legal executive ‘exited’ from company, says Elon Musk
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 07:29 AM
MCD polls 2022 counting to begin soon, Delhi sees massive security arrangements
Voting is set to begin at 8 am for the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls with the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress locked in an intense battle to stake control of the civic body in the national capital that has an estimated budget of ₹15,000 crore. Read more
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 06:48 AM
Rescue operation underway to save 8-year-old boy trapped in borewell in MP
Efforts to rescue an eight-year-old boy, who fell in a 55-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, continued during the night and is currently underway.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 06:03 AM
Musk says Twitter legal executive was ‘exited’ from company
Twitter Inc.’s deputy general counsel Jim Baker was pushed out of the company over his handling of information, Elon Musk said in a tweet.