Live: Active shooter reported at US university, students asked to take shelter

Updated on Apr 08, 2023 09:32 AM IST

Breaking news live April 8, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 08, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    President Murmu accorded Guard of Honour at Tezpur Air Force Station

  • Apr 08, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    3 PFI, CPI leaders held in Assam

    Police arrested three leaders of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) in Assam's Barpeta district. The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Jakir Hussain, he is also the State Secretary of PFI, Abu Sama and CFI National Treasurer Sahidul Islam. Police also recovered cash of 1.50 lakh, four mobile phones, pamphlet of SDPI in possession from them: Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Assam police to ANI

  • Apr 08, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    President Murmu will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft today

  • Apr 08, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    Delhi cop dies by suicide: Report

    A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van Saturday morning near Chandgi Ram Akhara in Civil Lines area, reported ANI quoting a senior officer.

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    South Korea Foreign Minister pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat 

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    University of Oklahoma warns of 'active shooter' on campus

    There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweets University of Oklahoma.

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    PM Modi will inaugurate Chennai Airport's new terminal building today 

  • Apr 08, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    Biden to ‘fight’ abortion pill ban

    Biden says he 'will fight' to overturn abortion pill ruling: White House

  • Apr 08, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    North Korea claims another 'underwater nuclear drone' test

    North Korea claimed Saturday it had tested another underwater nuclear attack drone, in its latest response to South Korean and United States military drills, though analysts have questioned whether Pyongyang has such a weapon.

  • Apr 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    Delhi Tikri Kalan fire under control, reports ANI

    As soon as the information was received, 26 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was spreading quickly due to the wind. This fire has been declared of medium category. There is no information about loss of life or property so far. Situation under control: SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi, tells ANI

  • Apr 08, 2023 07:03 AM IST

    Visual from Tikri Kalan in Delhi where a fire broke out Saturday morning

  • Apr 08, 2023 06:50 AM IST

    13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships detected: Taiwan 

    Taiwan detects 13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships around island, reports AFP citing defence ministry

  • Apr 08, 2023 06:27 AM IST

    China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

    China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from Saturday, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

  • Apr 08, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack

    An Italian tourist was killed and five other tourists were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli and Italian officials said.

  • Apr 08, 2023 05:41 AM IST

    US says 'stands with' Israel after 'unconscionable' attacks

    The United States on Friday voiced solidarity with ally Israel which mobilized police and army reserves after deadly attacks following a surge in tension in Jerusalem.

  • Apr 08, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Texas federal judge halts US approval of abortion pill

    A conservative federal judge in the state of Texas halted US approval of the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday, but paused implementation for a week to give federal authorities time to appeal.

  • Apr 08, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Massive fire at Tikri Kalan

    Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far.

india news latest news

