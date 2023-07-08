Home / India News / LIVE: Two dead, output impacted after fire engulfs Mexican oil platform
Live

LIVE: Two dead, output impacted after fire engulfs Mexican oil platform

Jul 08, 2023 06:57 AM IST
  • Jul 08, 2023 06:57 AM IST

    Two dead, output impacted after fire engulfs Mexican oil platform

    Two workers died and another remained missing after a raging fire broke out early on Friday morning at an offshore platform run by Mexican state oil company Pemex just off the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Jul 08, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Congress to hold 'Maun Satyagraha' on July 12

    Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to the state party presidents requesting them to organise a massive one-day 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest), in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues, at all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court upheld the Sessions Court order denying a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

  • Jul 08, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    Biden warned China's Xi on West's investment after Putin meeting

    US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping to "be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment, according to excerpts from an interview with CNN. "I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Biden said.

  • Jul 08, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    AAP calls ED attachments of Sisodia's assets ‘false’

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the attachments made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia 'false.' The party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shared old attachments, claiming that they are from before 2018. 

West Bengal panchayat election today; governor to be ‘on road’. 10 points

india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 06:19 AM IST

West Bengal braces for violent three-tier panchayat election 2023 seen as a litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The death toll rises to 19.

Polling staff leave for their respective polling stations after collecting polling equipment and material from a distribution centre on the eve of West Bengal panchayat election, in North 24 Parganas on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk

india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 06:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Modi in France: Dinner at the Louvre, viewing Mona Lisa with Macron on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in France on July 13 and 14.

Modi and Macron are also expected to attend the fireworks display over Eiffel Tower from the terrace at Louvre. Reuters
india news
Published on Jul 08, 2023 02:41 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Siddaramaiah allocates 45,000 crore for ‘Brand Bengaluru’

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, Namma Metro and Bengaluru suburban railway project are being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹30,000 crores, the chief minister said

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 01:03 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Karnataka govt revokes amendments to APMC Act

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech, said the Congress government has decided to withdraw the anti-farmer Act in order to protect the interest of farmers.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the state budget during the Budget Session of State Assembly at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah warns of stringent actions over moral policing

The Congress government would give utmost importance to the maintenance of law and order in the state, Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state Budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 01:01 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Karnataka: CM hikes excise duty, liquor prices to surge

The Karnataka government on Friday proposed to hike additional excise duty in the 2023-24 budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Assembly on Friday

Siddaramaiah proposed to increase the existing rates of the duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20% on all 18 slabs. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

SC issues notice to Narsinghanand over remarks against judiciary

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh directed Narsinghanand to submit his response to the petition filed by social activist Shachi Nelli

Narsinghanand had said that “those who believe in the Supreme Court of India will die a dog’s death”, according to the petitioner (HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

2 more succumb, toll in Andhra pharma fire rises to six

The incident occurred when a chemical reactor exploded while workers were in the process of evacuating chemicals from it

The death toll in the fire accident at a pharmaceutical industry in Atchutapuram SEZ in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle has risen to six (Agencies/Representative use)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:49 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Veteran Kerala artist Namboothiri dies

KM Vasudevan Namboothiri, a renowned artist known for his literary illustrations and sculptures, passed away at the age of 97. He received widespread acclaim for his illustrations in the works of famous writers and was honored with various awards for his contributions to the field of art. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed their condolences.

Undated photo of artist K.M. Vasudevan Namboothiri who passed away at the age of 97 in the early hours of Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi

After Rahul, Priyanka to address rally in poll-bound state

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s public rally at Kollapur is being organised to welcome former minister Jupally Krishna Rao into the Congress

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in third week of July (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:50 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

HC grants police protection to same-sex couple in Kerala

The Kerala high court has granted police protection to a same-sex couple in a live-in relationship who feared attempts to separate them by one of their families.

The Kerala high court has granted police protection to a lesbian couple in a live-in relationship who feared attempts to separate them (Agencies)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi

BJP steps up its poll prep, names 4 states' in-charges

The party has appointed election in-charges for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana

BJP supporters gather during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Yadagiri, Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:46 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu top cop kills self, was depressed: Officials

Tamil Nadu's deputy inspector general of police, C Vijayakumar, died by suicide due to depression, according to police officials.

Police attributed depression as cause after Tamil Nadu’s deputy inspector general of police (DIG) C Vijayakumar shot himself dead (Agencies/Representative use)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Centre wants to silence Rahul: Congress; Habitual offender, says BJP

The Congress on Friday maintained that the Gujarat high court’s decision to uphold party leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case was “not unexpected”.

Congress workers during a protest against the Gujarat high court verdict on Rahul Gandhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (HT/Vipin Kumar)
india news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
