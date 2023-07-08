LIVE: Two dead, output impacted after fire engulfs Mexican oil platform
Breaking news LIVE, July 8, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 08, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Two dead, output impacted after fire engulfs Mexican oil platform
Two workers died and another remained missing after a raging fire broke out early on Friday morning at an offshore platform run by Mexican state oil company Pemex just off the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico.
- Jul 08, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Congress to hold 'Maun Satyagraha' on July 12
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to the state party presidents requesting them to organise a massive one-day 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest), in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues, at all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court upheld the Sessions Court order denying a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.
- Jul 08, 2023 06:04 AM IST
Biden warned China's Xi on West's investment after Putin meeting
US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping to "be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment, according to excerpts from an interview with CNN. "I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Biden said.
- Jul 08, 2023 05:43 AM IST
AAP calls ED attachments of Sisodia's assets ‘false’
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the attachments made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia 'false.' The party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shared old attachments, claiming that they are from before 2018.