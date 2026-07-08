‘Got what he deserved’: Mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused refuses to ‘see his face’ after son killed in ‘encounter’

Hours after Prabhas Mondal, one of the accused in the rape-murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Baruipur, was killed in an alleged encounter, his family has refused to claim his body. Angry locals protested against the crime, blocking the Baruipur-Joynagar Road and setting tyres ablaze. (PTI)

“He got what he deserved for what he did,” the accused's mother told reporters on Wednesday after the cops informed her of Mondal's death, PTI news agency reported. The accused died in an alleged encounter after he “snatched a firearm from a policeman and tried to escape from custody” during a crime scene reconstruction, a senior officer said.

Mondal's mother said the police had arrived at her house earlier today and confirmed her son's identity, asking her whether she wanted to see him. However, she had refused to do so, saying neither she nor her family would claim his body.

“I don't want to see his face. I will not go to claim the body, and nobody from the family will either,” PTI cited her as saying. The accused's mother had, after her son's arrest, said publicly that her son should be punished if found guilty. She had alleged that her son had been addicted to intoxicants and never listened to her advice.

Mondal lured minor girl, was promised ₹ 10,000 by prime accused The minor girl, who was raped and murdered, was allegedly lured by Mondal “to the crime scene” on July 4, an officer said. “He was promised ₹10,000 by the prime accused Ananda Sardar,” the officer added. Mondal took the girl to the shack where two other accused were already present.

The deceased's body was recovered on Sunday (July 5) from a pond in the Surjyapur Haat area. Following this, angry locals protested, blocking the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, setting tyres ablaze and vandalising police vehicles. They further lynched a 26-year-old man on suspicion of his being involved in the crime, but he was later found to be innocent.

“Around 200 people have been identified who damaged police vehicles and uprooted railway tracks. All will be arrested...Political persons, anti-national and radical forces, who incited the violence have also been identified,” West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Adhikari met families of both the deceased minor and the man who was lynched. “They said they have confidence in the government and the police. They have sought assistance and made certain demands including setting up a police outpost in the area. I will return to Baruipur within a week,” he said. The chief minister directed Director General of Police Sidd Nath Gupta to submit a report on the incident within 72 hours.

Four people have been arrested in relation the crime, including Mondal, who was the first to be held. The others include Kabir Molla, from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, Anand Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur)