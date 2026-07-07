Baruipur rape-murder: Accused took victim to shack where two others were waiting, say police

Investigators probing the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday said that one of the accused is suspected to have taken the victim to a shack where two other accused were already present before the crime took place. A probe is underway to ascertain whether the crime took place inside the shack. (ANI Video Grab)

The three arrested accused were being questioned even as investigators were awaiting the forensic and viscera examination reports, a senior police officer said.

"An investigation is underway on the basis of evidence collected from the spot, witness statements and scientific examination. We are verifying the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of each accused," he said.

One of the accused allegedly took the minor to the shack, where two others were present, he said, adding that the three accused allegedly consumed intoxicants before the assault.

"The preliminary post-mortem report revealed injuries on the victim. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the injuries and are awaiting the final medical opinion," he added.

The accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the victim late on Saturday night, the officer of the investigating team said.

Also Read: Body of 12-year-old rape and murder victim recovered in Bengal's Baruipur: Police

"It is suspected that she was kept inside the shack before an attempt was made to dispose of her. Circumstantial evidence indicates that they tried to carry her in a plastic sack, but after it got torn, they allegedly threw her into a nearby pond," he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain whether the crime took place inside the shack, the officer said.

Incidentally, the preliminary post-mortem examination findings indicate ante-mortem drowning, which means the victim was alive when she was thrown into the water.

"However, the conclusion will be drawn after the forensic examination and viscera reports are received," the officer said.

Investigators suspect that the victim had become unconscious due to injuries before she was thrown into the pond. Police said the presence of water in the lungs and stomach, as mentioned in the preliminary post-mortem report, is being examined.

The three accused left the area separately after allegedly disposing of the girl, he said.

The body of the victim, who was missing for a day, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Hours after the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the victim's death.