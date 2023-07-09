Breaking news LIVE: Hundreds of vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 05:48 AM
IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul and Spiti district
India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti district.
"Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the district of Lahul and Spiti, there is a great possibility of flash flooding and avalanches," read an official statement by the national weather forecaster.
- Sun, 09 Jul 2023 05:34 AM
Hundreds of vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather.