Live: Political persecution, says Trump after indictment in hush money case
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 05:55 AM
Trump indicted over hush-money, prosecutor coordinating 'surrender': Top updates
Trump is expected to turn himself in next week, according to multiple reports, as the details of a surrender are being worked out. Here are the top updates on Trump's indictment: Read more
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 05:34 AM
Britain agrees to join trans-Pacific trade pact
Britain on Friday said it had struck a deal to join an 11-country trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia as it looks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union.
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 05:24 AM
Stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 18
Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | The death toll has risen to 18. An army team has arrived from Mhow and is carrying out the search and rescue operation along with NDRF and SDRF: Makrand Deoskar, Police Commissioner, Indore
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 05:20 AM
Political persecution, poll interference: Trump after grand jury votes to indict him
Former US President Donald Trump has termed the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.