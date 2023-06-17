Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news LIVE: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram
Live

Breaking news LIVE: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2023 05:46 AM IST

  • Sat, 17 Jun 2023 05:46 AM

    NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list for athletes

    An NCAA panel is calling for the removal of marijuana from the organization's list of banned drugs, suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.

  • Sat, 17 Jun 2023 05:33 AM

    Severe storm kills 3 in southern Brazil, 12 still missing

    Authorities of the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul said that three people died and 12 were missing after a winter storm swept through the region.

    Gov. Eduardo Leite said two people died in the city of Sao Leopoldo and one was killed in Maquine, on the state's coast.

  • Sat, 17 Jun 2023 05:28 AM

    Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Vanasthalipuram

    A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram Rachakonda in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

    According to officials, the incident happened at a furniture warehouse located at Hasthinapuram Road.

  • Sat, 17 Jun 2023 05:23 AM

    NATO moves to protect undersea pipelines, cables as concern mounts over Russian sabotage threat

    NATO launched a new center Friday for protecting undersea pipelines and cables following the still-unsolved apparent attack on the Nord Stream pipelines and amid concern Russia is mapping vital Western infrastructure for energy and the internet in waters around Europe.

