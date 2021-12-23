LIVE: DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gatherings
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 03:40 PM
Karnataka reports 12 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 31
Karnataka on Thursday detected as many as12 fresh cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant, health minister Dr K Sudhakar announced on Twitter. With this, the southern state's Omicron tally has climbed to 31.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 03:37 PM
DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gathering for New Year, Christmas
DDMA allows religious places to stay open amid ban on gatherings for New Year and Christmas. In an order, the DDMA said that social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour must be adhered to.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 02:43 PM
Firhad Hakim to remain Kolkata mayor
Firhad Hakim will continue in his role as a mayor of Kolkata, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta announced on Twitter. Meanwhile, TMC MP Mala Roy has been named chairman of KMC, PTI reported.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 02:10 PM
PM lays foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul and Biogas Plant in UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul and Biogas Plant in Varanasi. He also launched dairy mark and digital portal.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 01:51 PM
Punjab CM to visit Ludhiana after explosion hits district court
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi says he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of situation after explosion in district court complex.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 01:26 PM
Western disturbance to increase minimum temperature in North India
A fresh intensity of western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is likely to influence northwest India from December 26 and central India from December 27, according to IMD forecast. The cyclonic circulation will increase the minimum temperature in the northwest, east and central India.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 12:38 PM
Explosion inside Ludhiana district court complex; 2 dead, 5 injured
At least two people were dead in an explosion reported from a district court complex of Ludhiana, located near the police commissionerate office, while five were injured. The explosion took place in the washroom on the second floor at around 12.22pm.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 12:14 PM
Delhi CM holds high-level meeting as Omicron cases rise
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a high-level meeting as Delhi reports 64 Omicron cases (as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and to strengthen home isolation managment for Covid-19 patients.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 12:04 PM
Movement of 280 trains affected in Firozpur division: CPRO
In the last 24 hours, the movement of more than 280 trains has been affected due to protest demonstration by farmers in the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway. While more than 400 trains have been affected in the last four days of protest: CPRO, Northern Railway
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 10:47 AM
PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting at 6:30pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the Covid-19 review meeting at 6:30 pm today.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 10:42 AM
Over 60% of eligible population in India is fully vaccinated now
"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers,over 60% of eligible population fully vaccinated now," tweets Union Health Minstry.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 09:02 AM
Omicron scare from Delhi to Mumbai: Curbs put in place by states
Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, said to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, multiple states and Union territories across India have reimposed fresh restrictions in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read More
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 07:58 AM
Mamata Banerjee ‘unhappy’ over not getting a chance to speak at PM's meeting
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unhappy for not been given a chance to speak at a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to news agency PTI, the development has anguished the entire state administration. Read More
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 07:10 AM
Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Hong Kong's oldest university launched an overnight operation Thursday to dismantle a statue commemorating those killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in the latest blow to academic freedoms as China cracks down.
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 06:14 AM
PM Modi to launch projects worth over ₹2,000 crore in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple projects and schemes worth over ₹2,095 crore, his office said on Wednesday.