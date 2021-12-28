Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Breaking News: PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

Updated on Dec 28, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  Tue, 28 Dec 2021 06:20 AM

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city and attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Tuesday, his office has announced.

  Tue, 28 Dec 2021 06:16 AM

    India's post-pandemic trade numbers

    India’s trade deficit in November stood at a record $22.9 billion, the commerce ministry said on December 14, in sharp contrast to a trade surplus in June 2020.

