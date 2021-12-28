Home / India News / Schools, cinemas and gyms shut: Yellow alert in Delhi amid Covid alarm | 10 points
india news

Schools, cinemas and gyms shut: Yellow alert in Delhi amid Covid alarm | 10 points

  • Night curfew will be in place from 10pm-5am in view of the “yellow alert”. Delhi Metro and bus services to function at 50% seating capacity.
From going out for shopping to thronging eateries, organising picnics and parties, Delhiites did an overdose of everything in 2021, which they had missed out in 2020 due to the Covid situation. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
From going out for shopping to thronging eateries, organising picnics and parties, Delhiites did an overdose of everything in 2021, which they had missed out in 2020 due to the Covid situation. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday announced new guidelines as part of the “yellow alert” that is being imposed in the national capital with rising Covid-19 cases. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in cases in nearly six months.

A “yellow alert” is put in place when the positivity rate for two consecutive days rises to more than 0.5% or if the cumulative single-day positive cases for a duration of seven days go beyond 1,500.

Following are the key restrictions imposed in Delhi:

1. All schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

2. Cinemas and gyms will be shut.

3, Restaurants and bars will function at 50% capacity till 10pm.

4. Online food deliveries will continue as usual.

5. A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10pm to 5am.

6. Malls and shops will be open on an odd-even basis between 10am and 8pm.

7. Standalone shops have been permitted to remain open without the odd-even rule.

8. Spas, salons and barber shops will operate normally.

9. Delhi Metro, public buses will operate at 50% seating capacity with no standing passengers, while other curbs under yellow alert of Covid GRAP are in force.

10. All large gatherings - political, social and religious - will remain prohibited for the duration of the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus delhi covid
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out