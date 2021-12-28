Schools, cinemas and gyms shut: Yellow alert in Delhi amid Covid alarm | 10 points
- Night curfew will be in place from 10pm-5am in view of the “yellow alert”. Delhi Metro and bus services to function at 50% seating capacity.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday announced new guidelines as part of the “yellow alert” that is being imposed in the national capital with rising Covid-19 cases. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in cases in nearly six months.
A “yellow alert” is put in place when the positivity rate for two consecutive days rises to more than 0.5% or if the cumulative single-day positive cases for a duration of seven days go beyond 1,500.
Following are the key restrictions imposed in Delhi:
1. All schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.
2. Cinemas and gyms will be shut.
3, Restaurants and bars will function at 50% capacity till 10pm.
4. Online food deliveries will continue as usual.
5. A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10pm to 5am.
6. Malls and shops will be open on an odd-even basis between 10am and 8pm.
7. Standalone shops have been permitted to remain open without the odd-even rule.
8. Spas, salons and barber shops will operate normally.
9. Delhi Metro, public buses will operate at 50% seating capacity with no standing passengers, while other curbs under yellow alert of Covid GRAP are in force.
10. All large gatherings - political, social and religious - will remain prohibited for the duration of the order.