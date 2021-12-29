Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet today
Wed, 29 Dec 2021 06:36 AM
PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, assembly polls on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday hold a Council of Ministers meeting amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The meeting is expected to take place at 4pm, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan. Read more