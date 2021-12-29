Home / India News / Army to let SIT record statement of troops in Nagaland firing incident: Report
india news

Army to let SIT record statement of troops in Nagaland firing incident: Report

The Union government has said the incident was a result of mistaken identity as the Army had received information on the movement of extremists in the area.
Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Army will provide access to Nagaland's Special Investigation Team to record statements of troops involved in the incidents in which 14 civilian lives were lost in the state’s Mon district on December 4.

An ANI input quoting sources said the unit is located in Jorhat district of Assam.

An inquiry team of the Army probing the botched firing incident in Nagaland was scheduled to visit the incident site at Oting in Mon district on Wednesday.

The Union government has said the incident was a result of mistaken identity as the Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting. It had further said a special investigation team formed to look into the case will complete the probe within a month.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a secretary-rank officer, to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, in a bid to soothe the rising tension in the northeastern state over the 14 deaths.

The committee was formed three days after Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi. The panel will submit its report within 45 days.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagaland nagaland firing
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out